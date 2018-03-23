Street Fighter TV Series in the Works

More than two decades after Street Fighter‘s failed leap to the big screen — the 1994 picture boasts a whopping 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — the video game franchise is being developed into a live-action television series, our sister site Deadline reports.

The small-screen adaptation will be loosely based on the 1991 arcade game Street Fighter II: The World Warrior and will feature Ryu, Ken, Guile and Chun-Li as its main characters. The foursome will team up against M. Bison, head of the global criminal outfit Shadaloo. Initially on separate paths, the four fighters will come together at the World Warrior Tournament, which M. Bison has organized in order to locate — as the competition’s title suggests — the world’s strongest warrior.

Joey Ansah, Jacqueline Quella and Mark Wooding — the trio behind the Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist web series — will serve as executive producers, while Entertainment One/Mark Gordon will reportedly develop, produce and finance the project. No network or streaming service is attached at this time.

The original Street Fighter movie featured Byron Mann as Ryu, Damian Chapa as Ken, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li; that last character was also the focus of a 2009 movie titled Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (pictured above), starring Kristin Kreuk in the title role. Several animated TV series have also been produced.

