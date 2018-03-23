Just like the character she plays on TV, Roseanne Barr is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. During an interview on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian was grilled about her political views, including her disdain for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Weren’t you, like, a good friend of Hillary Clinton’s at one point?” Kimmel asked. Barr, initially hesitant to say anything, responded, “Yeah, I was.” Kimmel then extended his inquiry by asking what changed, at which point the sitcom star turned to TV husband John Goodman and whispered, “Why is he asking me this question?”

But Kimmel persisted, bringing up one of Barr’s notorious tweet storms: “I think you accused her of being a murderer on Twitter,” he said, to which she fired back, “I did not!” When he promised to find that tweet in a matter of seconds, Barr gave him the finger and declared, “I deleted it, so f—k you!”

Barr went on to explain that she had “some disagreement” with Clinton’s foreign policy, prompting an otherwise silent Goodman to defend the onetime Secretary of State by saying “she had one!” Barr later argued that she’s “still the same” socially liberal person she always has been, telling Kimmel that “you all went so f—king far” to the left that “you lost everyone.”

