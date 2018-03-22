The 100 Preview: Raven and Bellamy Are 'Forever Bonded' in Season 5

Outer space is apparently a lot like Vegas: What happens up there stays up there, you have to gamble to win, and you never know who you’ll find by your side when the journey inevitably comes to an end.

At least that’s what we took away from our trip to The 100‘s Vancouver set, where TVLine was among the outlets permitted to squeeze some Season 5 scoop from the cast. As you may recall, Season 4 ended with several characters going into orbit to escape the Death Wave, and a lot has changed in the six years they spent up there.

Let’s start with Raven, who has apparently become “Bellamy’s number two,” according to Lindsey Morgan.

“I think he’ll always fall into that natural leadership position, even though he was kind of the unlikely leader in the beginning,” Morgan says of Bellamy. “Raven has never been really a leader, which is why I kind of like her. She was always the intel, basically. A soldier, if anything. But I think you see this season … [that] Bellamy calls the shots, but Raven is so integral to the success of [the group] that they really depend on each other in a very pivotal way. I think it’s cool for Raven to have more leadership and to step up like that.”

Given Bellamy and Raven’s romantic — or at least physical — history, it’s natural for fans to wonder if the two rekindled their flame during their time in orbit. Drumroll please…

“Nothing happened [between them] in the six years that I’m aware of,” Morgan says, “but they will always respect each other and care for each other and need each other in that sense. Whenever you go through anything traumatic or tumultuous, it kind of bonds you instantly. So they are forever bonded, even though they had their past sexual dalliance. Even that was just needing … a human, needing comfort, and I think you just do that as people and it’s cool. I don’t know what’s happening in the end, so maybe [there will be more], but they will always have a very strong, tremendous amount of care for each other.”

Even Raven and Murphy, who have what Morgan calls “one of the most dynamic and complex relationships” on the show, found a way to mend fences up there.

“They became friends,” Morgan confirms. “The six years was a long time and [there was] a lot of healing. Murphy became a different Murphy in the Ring. He became a team player and part of the family, instead of … being the solitary a–hole that he usually is. There’s still snarkiness there, I just think there’s a little less bite to it and there’s more understanding of it.”

Morgan says that Raven has also become “really close” with Emori, who’s now “Raven’s second,” a friendship she attributes to helping the Raven-Murphy situation.

We'll have more scoop as The 100's fifth season premiere approaches (April 24, 9/8c)

Reporting by Vlada Gelman