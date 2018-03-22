Rachel Bloom to Guest-Star on iZombie

This is Crazy: Rachel Bloom, whose musical-dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wrapped its third season last month, is about to make a killing on fellow CW dramedy iZombie.

In a hilariously-meta casting stunt, iZombie has tapped the actress behind Rebecca Bunch to guest-star in Season 4 as a “pretentious theater actor” whose death becomes investigative fodder Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm). The episode is scheduled to air on April 9.

This marks the first time Bloom will moonlight on another CW series.