The Middle's Neil Flynn Joins Cast of NBC's Bar Comedy Pilot Abby's

The Middle may be going off the air, but Neil Flynn won’t be out of work for long: The veteran sitcom actor has signed on to join the cast of the NBC comedy pilot Abby’s, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

The multi-cam pilot penned by Josh Malmuth (New Girl, Superstore) stars Parks and Recreation and The Grinder alum Natalie Morales as the title character, who runs an unlicensed bar in her open-air backyard in San Diego. Flynn will play Fred, one of Abby’s loyal customers. (Will people yell “Fred!” every time he walks in, though, we wonder?)

Flynn is wrapping up a nine-season run as dad Mike Heck alongside Patricia Heaton on ABC’s The Middle, which is set to air its series finale this May. Before that, Flynn played the nameless janitor on the NBC/ABC sitcom Scrubs for eight seasons. If Abby’s gets picked up to series by NBC, it’ll extend his current streak of starring on a network show every year since 2001.

Mike Schur (Parks and Rec, The Good Place) is onboard as an executive producer of Abby’s, with How I Met Your Mother vet Pamela Fryman slated to direct the pilot.