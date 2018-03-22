TVLine Items: Monty Python on Netflix, Meghan Markle Special and More

This is the Holy Grail for Monty Python fans.

Netflix has secured the international rights to all of the Monty Python movies as well as many TV series including Flying Circus.

The robust catalogue of content, plus one wahfer-thin mint, will launch in the UK and Canada on Sunday, April 15, and begin streaming Stateside later this year.

* Fox will air Meghan Markle: An American Princess, a two-hour documentary featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews (with, like, the bride-to-be’s half-sister Samantha), on Friday, May 11 — ahead of her Saturday, May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.

* Law & Order: SVU has recruited Friday Night Lights‘ Scott Porter to guest-star as a man whose wife and daughter go missing in the Wednesday, April 18 episode, EW.com reports.

* Netflix’s Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity fundraiser special will feature celebrities such as Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman and The Muppets, and will stream in April.

* Watch a video for Netflix’s The Rain, a post-apocalyptic Danish thriller, streaming all eight episodes on Friday, May 4:

