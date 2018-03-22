Ratings: Speechless, X-Files and 9-1-1 Rise With Finales, SEAL Team Ticks Up

ABC’s Speechless closed its sophomore run on Wednesday night with 4.6 million total viewers — its largest audience since Jan. 17 — and a 1.3 rating, equaling its best demo number since the season opener. Versus its freshman finale, it was up 2 percent and a tenth.

Bookending Speechless, The Goldbergs (5.8 mil/1.5) was steady and Modern Family (5.6 mil/1.6) rose two tenths. American Housewife (4.5 mil/1.3) drew its best numbers since Jan. 17. Closing ABC’s night, Designated Survivor (4 mil/0.7) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The X-Files (3.4 mil/0.9) rose two tenths, while the already renewed 9-1-1 (6.6 mil/1.7) with its own finale ticked up one tenth.

CBS | Survivor (8.5 mil/1.7) and Criminal Minds (5.2 mil/0.9) were steady, while SEAL Team (6.5 mil/1.0) ticked up.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.13 mil/0.4) hit and held onto season lows; Life Sentence (540K/0.2) was flat.

NBC | SVU (6.4 mil/1.4) and Chicago PD (7 mil/1.3) each ticked up a tenth to the best ratings since Jan. 17.

