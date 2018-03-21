Suits Promotes Amanda Schull to Series Regular for Season 8

Suits won’t be lacking in girl power despite the departures of original stars Meghan Markle and Gina Torres.

The USA Network drama has promoted Amanda Schull — who recurs as junior partner Katrina Bennett — to series regular for Season 8, TVLine has learned.

The actress — who also stars in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, which airs its final season this summer — first appeared on the show in Season 2 as an Assistant District Attorney who went on to become Louis’ associate.

“Amanda Schull and Katrina Bennett have been a part of the Suits extended family for years, and I am very excited to welcome them both into our immediate family,” showrunner Aaron Korsh said in a statement. “Katrina will continue her journey on the road to senior partnership while learning some hard new lessons throughout the course of the season.”

Season 7B (premiering next Wednesday, March 28) will bid goodbye to original cast members Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams. The pair will make their final appearance as Rachel and Mike in the two-hour season ender on April 25. The closer will also launch an untitled Jessica-centric spinoff, headlined by Torres.

Helping fill the void left by the three exits will be new series regular Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy), who comes on board as Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who “challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.” She joins an ensemble that includes returning regulars Gabriel Macht (Harvey), Sarah Rafferty (Donna), Rick Hoffman (Louis) and her former Doubt co-star Dulé Hill (Alex).

