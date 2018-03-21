Ratings: NBC's Rise Steady in Time Slot Debut, ABC's For the People Slips 25%

In its regular time slot debut, NBC’s Rise this Tuesday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, ticking up in audience from last week’s post-This Is Us preview while off just a tenth in the demo.

Rise was on par with what Trial & Error‘s double-episode launch did in This Is Us’ time slot a year ago; that said, it’s half-hours (6 mil/1.2 vs. 5 mil/1.0) were a bit disparate.

Bookending the freshman drama, The Voice (10.8 mil/2.1) and Chicago Med (6.9 mil/1.2) were each down two tenths in the demo.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Middle (5.8 mil/1.3) and black-ish (3.9 mil/1.1) were both up two tenths, while Fresh Off the Boat (3.6 mil/1.0) ticked up one tenth with its season finale. Leading out of a Modern Family rerun, For the People (2.73 mil/0.6) slipped 16 and 25 percent in Week 2, landing below Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s demo average.

THE CW | Leading out of a Flash rerun (as it will do for another two weeks), Black Lightning (1.29 mil/0.5) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.

FOX | LA to Vegas (2.2 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth, The Mick (2.1 mil/0.7) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.