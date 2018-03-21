TVLine Items: Queen Sugar Return Date, Daredevil News, Indy 500 and More

Here’s some sweet news: Queen Sugar is making its return to OWN in May.

Season 3 of Queen Sugar, the family drama from Ana DuVernay, will premiere on Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday, May 30 at 10/9c. The following episodes will air on Wednesdays.

Based on Natalie Baszile’s book, the series follows the complicated lives of three estranged siblings in Louisiana. Season 3 finds the Bordelons, played by Rutina Wesley (True Blood), Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Luke Cage) and Kofi Siriboe (Awkward.), continuing to fight to save their family’s farm, per Deadline.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Starting in 2019, The Indianapolis 500 will move from ABC to NBC through a new multi-year deal between IndyCar and NBC Sports Group.

* Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil has cast Jay Ali (The Fosters) as FBI agent Rahul “Ray” Nadeem.

* Amazon’s adaptation of The Boys has cast Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as a superpowered young assassin that teams up with the titular heroes, Deadline reports.

* ABC’s The Goldbergs will pay tribute to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber by acknowledging his 70th birthday with the Wednesday, March 28 episode.

* Watch a new promo for NBC’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar, airing Sunday, April 1 at 8 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?