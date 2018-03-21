Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Casts Craig Parker as Formidable Alien

TV’s erstwhile Darken Rahl is poised to darken S.H.I.E.L.D.’s doorstep. S.H.I.E.L.D. Episode 100 Wedding Album Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

TVLine has learned exclusively that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has cast onetime Legend of the Seeker baddie Craig Parker in the role of Taryan, a formidable wheeler-dealer from another planet.

Parker will debut on the ABC series toward the end of Season 5. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continues its season this Friday at 9/8c, with Episode 14 of 22.

In addition to his aforementioned run on the Legend of the Seeker fantasy series, Parker’s previous TV credits include Reign (as Lord Chancellor Stéphane Narcisse), Spartacus: War of the Damned and New Zealand’s Shortland Street.

