Daytime Emmy Nominations: GH Leads Soap Opera Pack (by Slim Margin!)

Nominations for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday on CBS’ The Talk, and ABC’s General Hospital juuuuust barely led the soap opera pack with 26 total nominations.

NBC’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Young and the Restless followed very closely with 25 nods each, while CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful racked up 18. Not far behind B&B was the online serial The Bay The Series, with 15 noms.

This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, and live-streamed via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website; the Creative Arts ceremony takes place the Friday prior. Veteran actors Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, as well as producers Sid and Marty Krofft, will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards this year.

The major categories are listed below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Michael Easton (Finn, GH)

John McCook (Eric, B&B)

Billy Miller (Jason/Drew, GH)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams, (Dina, Y&R)

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R)

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)

Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Wally Kurth (Ned, GH)

Chandler Massey (Will, Days)

Anthony Montgomery (Andre, GH)

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R)

Greg Vaughn (Eric, Days)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Reign Edwards (Nicole, B&B)

Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)

Rome Flynn (Zende, B&B)

Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed, Y&R)

Casey Moss (JJ, Days)

Hudson West (Jake, GH)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM

Couples Court With the Cutlers

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Justice With Judge Mablean

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

Daily Mail TV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS

Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Larry King Now

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King Now

Megyn Kelly Today

Steve

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS

Harry Connick Jr., Harry

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Megan McCain, Paula Faris and Jedediah Bila, The View

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

Ellen

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

The View

The Talk

Who will you be rooting for next month?