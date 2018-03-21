Daytime Emmy Nominations: GH Leads Soap Opera Pack (by Slim Margin!)

Nominations for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday on CBS’ The Talk, and ABC’s General Hospital juuuuust barely led the soap opera pack with 26 total nominations.
NBC’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Young and the Restless followed very closely with 25 nods each, while CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful racked up 18. Not far behind B&B was the online serial The Bay The Series, with 15 noms.
This year’s Daytime Emmys will be held Sunday, April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California, and live-streamed via Facebook, Twitter and the Daytime Emmys website; the Creative Arts ceremony takes place the Friday prior. Veteran actors Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, as well as producers Sid and Marty Krofft, will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards this year.
The major categories are listed below:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R)
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)
Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)
Maura West (Ava, GH)
Laura Wright (Carly, GH)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)
Michael Easton (Finn, GH)
John McCook (Eric, B&B)
Billy Miller (Jason/Drew, GH)
James Reynolds (Abe, Days)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams, (Dina, Y&R)
Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R)
Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)
Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Wally Kurth (Ned, GH)
Chandler Massey (Will, Days)
Anthony Montgomery (Andre, GH)
Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R)
Greg Vaughn (Eric, Days)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Reign Edwards (Nicole, B&B)
Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)
Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R)
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)
Rome Flynn (Zende, B&B)
Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed, Y&R)
Casey Moss (JJ, Days)
Hudson West (Jake, GH)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM
Couples Court With the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Justice With Judge Mablean
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
Daily Mail TV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOSTS
Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Larry King Now
Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today
Steve
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Megan McCain, Paula Faris and Jedediah Bila, The View
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
Ellen
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
The View
The Talk
Who will you be rooting for next month?