TVLine Items: The Matthews Serve Wine, a Designated Russian and More

Matthew Rhys and Matthew Goode are ready to give you a heavy pour.

Season 1 of the lifestyle series The Wine Show, in which Rhys (The Americans) and Goode (The Crown) explore some of the best affordable wines Italy has to offer, will make its Stateside television debut via Ovation TV on Wednesday, April 18 at 10/9c.

Rhys’s past TV credits also include Brothers and Sisters and The Bastard Executioner, while Goode has been in Downton Abbey and The Good Wife.

* ABC’s Designated Survivor has tapped Grey’s Anatomy alum Nora Zehetner (R.I.P., Reed) for a recurring role as Valeria Poriskova, a Russian intelligence agent, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Season 3 of AMC’s Preacher has cast Adam Croasdell (Reign) and Prema Cruz (The Good Fight) in recurring roles as vampire Eccarius and businesswoman Madame Boyd, per Deadline.

* The Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner series Camping has cast Ione Skye (Arrested Development) in the series regular role of Carleen, a sister/hospice worker/unsuccessful equestrian.

* CBS will begin airing games from Charlie Ebersol’s Alliance of American Football, an eight-team professional football league, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, Variety reports.

