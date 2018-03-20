Welcome back to Lanford, Johnny Galecki!

In the latest promo for ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne revival, the Big Bang Theory star reprises his role as Darlene’s husband David Healy, who seems appropriately overwhelmed by his return to the Conner house.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David marvels, prompting Darlene to quip, “It’s a decorating choice called poverty.” (As previously reported, the revival will find Darlene moving back home with her two kids, though it’s not clear what prompts her return, or what her relationship with David is currently like.)

Given his Big Bang production schedule, Galecki will only appear in one installment of the nine-episode revival, but said in January that he “would love to do more” if Roseanne is renewed.

New episodes of Roseanne kick off Tuesday, March 27, at 8/7c on ABC. Watch the latest teaser below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!