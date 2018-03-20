Looking's Raul Castillo Joins Fox Musical Drama Pilot Mixtape

Raul Castillo‘s newest gig has him looking for his big break in the music industry.

Castillo has been cast in Mixtape, Fox’s musical drama pilot from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran, TVLine has learned. He’ll play the series-regular role of Sam, an “aspiring songwriter, secret romantic and young widower who will do anything for his son.” (In other words, a perfect human.)

The pilot — which follows a diverse group of modern-day Angelenos, focusing on “the music that defines who they are” — also stars Callie Hernandez (La La Land), Jenna Dewan Tatum (World of Dance), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), Jahmil French (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and Megan Ferguson (Grace and Frankie).

In addition to HBO’s Looking, Castillo’s small-screen credits include roles on Netflix’s Atypical and Seven Seconds.

Your thoughts on Castillo and/or Mixtape? Drop ’em in a comment below.