Pilot News: Julie Klausner Joins NBC Comedy, Sinbad Plays Dad and More

Julie Klausner didn’t have a Difficult time lining up her next TV gig: The Difficult People star has joined the cast of the NBC comedy pilot So Close, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series stars SNL alum Sasheer Zamata and Odd Mom Out‘s Sean Kleier as Riley and Kyle, two hopeless romantics who are both on the verge of settling for the wrong partner and unaware they might be soulmates. Klausner will play Amy, a friend of Riley’s who works with her at a law firm.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Sinbad (A Different World, The Sinbad Show) has joined the Fox comedy Rel, which stars Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery as a long-distance single father on the West Side of Chicago. Sinbad will play Rel’s dad. Plus, comedian Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore (Wild’N Out) has been cast as Rel’s best friend Tiffany.

* Bernard David Jones (The Mayor) has landed the male lead opposite 2 Broke Girls vet Beth Behrs in Fox’s culture-clash comedy Our People. The project centers around Abel (Jones), a man from a bombastic African family, and his fiancée Jenny (Behrs), who is from a Midwestern clan.

* Demetrius Grosse (The Brave) will play the male lead in the CBS drama pilot Chiefs, about a trio of women who are all police chiefs in Los Angeles. Grosse’s role is deputy sheriff Clem Bryant, who’s dating the chief played by Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico).

* Fox’s single-camera comedy Dan the Weatherman, starring The Odd Couple‘s Thomas Lennon, has added three series regulars to its cast: Daniel Stern (Manhattan), Ashley Williams (The Jim Gaffigan Show) and James Earl (Scream Queens).

* Aubrey Dollar (Battle Creek, Women’s Murder Club) will co-star in the CBS legal drama Main Justice as the Chief of Staff to the Attorney General.