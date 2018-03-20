Good Girls Revolt's Genevieve Angelson Is Anna Paquin's Sister in Flack Series

Genevieve Angelson, the star of Amazon’s gone-too-soon Good Girls Revolt, has boarded the cast of True Blood alum Anna Paquin‘s Flack dramedy for Pop.

Set in the fast-paced and cut-throat world of celebrity PR, Flack centers on Paquin’s Robyn, an American publicist living in London who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and somehow manage to get out unscathed.

Angelson will play Robyn’s sister and confidant, Ruth, a mother of two who loves her kids but can’t help longing for the life she used to enjoy before their arrival (and thus lives vicariously through her sis). Rufus Jones (Sky’s Camping) plays Ruth’s comfortably old-fashioned husband, Mark.

Other additions to the six-episode Pop series include Lydia Wilson (Ripper Street) as Robyn’s foul-mouthed best friend and colleague; Arinzé Kene (EastEnders) as Robyn’s charming and tolerant boyfriend; Marc Warren (The Good Wife) as a charming-but-damaged ex-dancer in Robyn’s N.A. meetings; Sophie Okonedo (The Slap) as the fearless leader of the PR company Mills Paulson; and Rebecca Benson (The White Princess) as “the new girl in town” at the PR firm.

Production on Flack starts this week in London