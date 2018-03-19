Mixtape: Jenna Dewan Tatum Joins Fox's Musical Drama Pilot

Jenna Dewan Tatum is stepping up to the spotlight in Fox’s musical drama pilot Mixtape, our sister site Deadline reports.

From former Smash showrunner Josh Safran, Mixtape follows a diverse group of modern-day Angelenos, focusing on “the music that defines who they are.” Dewan Tatum will star as Joanna, described as a “young professional with everything always under control. She’s the most rational person she knows. And yet she’s a little guarded, as if always prepared for the worst.”

Currently playing host on NBC’s World of Dance, Dewan Tatum has previously held down roles on Lifetime’s Witches of East End and NBC’s The Playboy Club.

Megan Ferguson (Grace and Frankie) and Jahmil French (Degrassi: The Next Generation) have also been cast in the pilot. That trio joins previously announced cast members Callie Hernandez (La La Land) and Madeleine Stowe (Revenge).

