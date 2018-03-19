Mira Sorvino to Play the Boss in CBS' Military Drama Pilot The Code

Mira Sorvino is enlisting in The Code: The Oscar-winning actress has signed on to play a lead role in the CBS military/courtroom drama pilot, according to our sister site Deadline.

The Code centers on the Marine Corps’ Judge Advocate Division, where each attorney is trained to be a prosecutor, a defense attorney, an investigator and a Marine. Sorvino will play the division’s commanding officer Eisa Turnbull, who supervises a staff of U.S. Marine attorneys. One of the highest-ranking women in the Marine Corps, Eisa also has two sons who are both serving overseas.

Brothers & Sisters alum Dave Annable signed on last week to star as Captain John “Sid” Sidney, a driven prosecutor and active-duty Marine. The pilot, which scored an official order from CBS last month, is written by Craig Sweeny (Limitless) and Craig Turk (The Good Wife).

Sorvino, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1995 for her role in the Woody Allen comedy Mighty Aphrodite, recently made a guest appearance on ABC’s Modern Family in a role that spoofed Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop lifestyle brand. Her other recent TV credits include Falling Skies, Psych and Stalker.