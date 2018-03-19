Legends of Tomorrow Ups Matt Ryan to Series Regular for (Potential) Season 4

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow must like that voodoo he do as John Constantine, because Matt Ryan is set to join the CW series as a series regular in the event of a Season 4 renewal.

Having fronted his own Constantine series for NBC during the 2014-15 TV season, Ryan first dipped his wand into The CW’s #DCTV universe with a Season 4 appearance on Arrow. Tonight he makes his second of three Season 3 visits to Legends, as Constantine is presumably called on to help keep Sara out of the demon Mallus’ grasp. With Ryan as a Season 4 cast member, John would join the team members aboard the Waverider.

Ryan also voices Constantine for an animated series that launches on CW Seed this Saturday, March 24.

As for Legends‘ aforementioned renewal prospects, with four episodes left to air this season, the time travel drama is averaging 1.62 million total viewers and 0.50 demo rating, ranking fifth and sixth among The CW’s 12 dramas — and with a whole new Sunday slate to fill this fall.

