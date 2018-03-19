Ratings: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Hits High With Sunday Return, Idol Stabilizes

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned to Sunday nights with 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking up from its winter finale to deliver its second-largest audience of the season while marking a 14-1/2 month high in the demo.

B99 however was down sharply from time slot predecessor Ghosted’s season-to-date average (2.9 mil/1.2).

Elsewhere on Fox, Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.7), The Simpsons (2.1 mil/0.8), Family Guy (2.3 mil/1.0) and Last Man on Earth (1.6 mil/0.7) all tied or hit season lows in the demo.

Elsewhere….

ABC | AFH (5.3 mil/0.8) dropped, but American Idol (7.7 mil/1.8) matched last Monday’s demo number (8.4 mil/1.8). But with Idol down week-to-week, Deception (4.2 mil/0.9) fell a good 25 percent from its launch.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NCAA delays, Instinct premiered to 8.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, improving on both Wisdom of the Crowd’s freshman average (7 mil/0.9) and finale (5.8 mil/0.7). NCIS: LA (8 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (5.8 mil/0.6) were steady.

NBC | Little Big Shots‘ season opener (7.5 mil/1.1) was on par with its sophomore finale. Leading out of that, Genius Junior retained 5.1 mil/1.0, while Timeless (2.9 mil/0.7) dipped a bit from its season premiere.

