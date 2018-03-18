Unfortunate Events: Neil Patrick Harris Confirms Season 3 End Date

All Unfortunate things must come to an end. Neil Patrick Harris confirms that his Netflix dramedy A Series of Unfortunate Events will fade to permanent black at the conclusion of Season 3.

“It was always the plan to do [just] three seasons, which I really liked,” the How I Met Your Mother vet tells TVLine. “It makes me feel like we’re doing a specific piece of art, as opposed to just hoping that the zeitgeist holds us up for as many seasons as people can stomach.” Although Netflix has yet to formally renew the series for a third season (perhaps the streamer is waiting until after Season 2 drops later this month), Harris reveals that the farewell season will consist of seven episodes — which is one less than Season 1’s eight and three less than Season 2’s 10.

Regarding Season 2, Harris teases that the Baudelaire children — who quickly flee their new Prufrock Preparatory School digs — have upped their game considerably, much to Count Olaf’s frustration. “They’re more active because they are out of the fog of dismay and passive upset,” he explains. “Before they were being shuffled; now they realize they have to shuffle themselves… So Olaf is more chasing moving targets as opposed to plotting against static ones.”

Violet, Klaus and Sunny “realize that they don’t have any adults in their world to help,” Harris continues. “They’re the only ones that can solve their own problems. So they’re working towards a conclusion that’s satisfying to them.”

Unfortunate Events‘ second season makes its Netflix debut on Friday, March 30.