Scorpion Sneak Peek: Bayou Boo-Boo Pits Paige vs. Menacing [SPOILER]!

“See you later… Paige Dineen?!”

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode of Scorpion (CBS, 10/9c), Paige takes an unplanned plunge into a bayou, leaving her smack dab in the path of a toothy predator.

In the episode “Gator Done,” Team Scorpion heads to the bayou to track down a cagey alligator in order to stop a deadly mosquito-born virus. To that end, the team collects a canister of “good” mosquitoes, which somehow ends up in the drink. With Walter steering the swamp boat, Paige aims to fish out the bundle of bugs — but things do not go as planned. Press play above to watch the brave damsel land in distress.

Elsewhere in the episode, Paige teaches Walter the concept of a “white lie,” while Sylvester and Ralph help Patty when the mean girls at her school force her to get a dreaded tardy slip.

Want more scoop on Scorpion, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.