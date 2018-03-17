Ratings: Dynasty Hits the Elusive 0.1

The CW’s Dynasty this week drew 680,000 total viewers while slipping a precious tenth to the almost mythical 0.1. demo rating, marking a new series low with its second Friday outing.

The ignominious milestone — previously only reached by The CW’s own Cult* circa March 2013, the blogger @betagirl96 points out — came opposite March Madness coverage, which proved a bit stronger in the demo (1.2) than CBS’ usual Friday fare. (*Among in-season primetime broadcast-TV shows)

Leading out of Dynasty, Jane the Virgin (620K/0.2) was steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The network’s aforementioned hoops coverage (Go, Orange!) averaged 4.4 mil and a 1.2, leading the night in both measures while down from both Thursday’s tip-off (5.9 mil/1.7) and the tourney’s year-ago numbers (4.7 mil/1.3).

ABC | Once Upon a Time (2.55 mil/0.5) and Agents of SHIELD (2.14 mil/0.5) each added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC | Blindspot (3.4 mil/0.6) was steady, Taken (3.2 mil/0.5) ticked up to hit and match season highs.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.4 mil/0.9) was steady.

