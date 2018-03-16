Fox News Feud: Shepard Smith Slams Opinion Hosts, Sean Hannity Fires Back

Someone call Steve Harvey — there’s a Fox News family feud brewing.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity on Friday tweeted his displeasure at “clueless” fellow FNC personality Shepard Smith‘s recent comments about the network’s primetime fare.

In an interview with Time published Tuesday, Smith, who hosts daytime news programming, said the opinion shows on the network exist “strictly to be entertaining.” The article came as the cable network announced that it re-signed Smith to a multi-year contract as chief news anchor and managing editor of breaking news.

“We work for different reporting chains, we have different rules. They don’t really have rules on the opinion side. They can say whatever they want. If it’s their opinion,” Smith said, taking jabs at shows such as The Sean Hannity Show and The Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham also weighed in via Twitter Friday:

This isn’t the first time Fox News talking heads have taken swings at each other. Back in 2016, Hannity tweeted his comeback to a comment Megyn Kelly made about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on her show, The Kelly File.

Later that year, then-O’Reilly Factor host Bill O’Reilly told CBS This Morning that he would not read Kelly’s memoir, in which she accused former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, because “I’m not interested in making my network look bad. At all.”

