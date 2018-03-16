Cumberbatch's Patrick Melrose to Launch Showtime's New Saturday Plan

Showtime is adding scripted originals to Saturday nights, starting with the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Patrick Melrose.

Based on the semi-autobiographical novels written by Edward St. Aubyn, the limited series will premiere May 12 at 9/8c, airing for five consecutive Saturdays. Watch a teaser clip above.

“As the size of our programming slate continues to grow, it makes sense … to offer another night of premieres – allowing us the opportunity to eventize series like Patrick Melrose,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement.

As the title character, Cumberbatch struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by a horribly abusive father and the mother (played by The Matrix‘s Hugo Weaving and Twin Peaks‘ Jennifer Jason Leigh) who tacitly condoned his behavior. The cast also includes Anna Madeley (Mr. Selfridge), Blythe Danner (Madoff), Allison Williams (Girls), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster), Holliday Grainger (The Borgias), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Celia Imrie (Better Things).

Each episode was adapted from one of St. Aubyn’s five novels by David Nicholls (Far from the Madding Crowd) and directed by Edward Berger (Deutchland 83).