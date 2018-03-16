Murphy Brown Revival: Jake McDorman Cast as Murphy's Millennial Son Avery

He wasn’t one of our nine picks, but we’re on board with this: Jake McDorman (Limitless, Greek) has snagged the coveted role of Candice Bergen’s titular, now-adult son in CBS’ Murphy Brown revival, TVLine has learned. Per the network’s official character description, Avery is a “millennial journalist who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit.”

Additionally, CBS confirms that Atypical‘s Nik Dodani (pictured, below) has been tapped for the series-regular role of Pat, the director of social media for the news show who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the gang into the 21st century.

The duo join previously announced, original cast members Bergen, Faith Ford (Corky), Joe Regalbuto (Frank) and Grant Shaud (Miles). Of the classic sitcom’s remaining original ensemble, Charles Kimbrough (aka Jim Dial) has been laying low in recent years, while Robert Pastorelli and Pat Corley passed away in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

The 13-episode revival — which picks up 30 years after the original series ended and finds Murphy staging a career comeback in a very different news climate — is being shepherded by series creator Diane English.