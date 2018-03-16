Ratings: Gotham Eyes New Series Low

Fox’s Gotham this Thursday drew 2.51 million total viewers — its second-smallest audience ever — and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down a tenthfrom last week to mark a new series low.

Leading out of that, Showtime at the Apollo (2.6 mil/0.6) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.3 mil/1.8) ticked up from last week’s series low, while Scandal (4.9 mil/1.1) was steady. How to Get Away With Murder (4 mil/1.0) ticked up with its finale, yet is down 18 and 29 percent from its previous closer.

CBS | March Madness averaged 5.6 mil and a 1.6 during primetime, up sharply from last year’s tip-off (4.5 mil/1.2).

NBC | Superstore (3.9 mil/1.0) and Champions (3 mil/0.7) were steady, A.P. Bio (3 mil/0.8) ticked up and Will & Grace (4.7 mil/1.2) grew two tenths from last week’s low.

THE CW | Tough Mudder drew 600,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

