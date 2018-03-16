David Tennant to Play Jennifer Garner's Husband in HBO Comedy Camping

The Tenth Doctor is packing up to go Camping.

Doctor Who alum David Tennant has been cast in HBO’s upcoming comedy from Girls‘ Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, TVLine has learned.

Tennant will play Walt, the husband of controlling Los Angeles mom Kathryn Siddell-Bauers. As previously reported, Kathryn will be played by Jennifer Garner, in her first series regular TV role since Alias.

The half-hour series centers on a camping trip to celebrate Walt’s 45th birthday, a journey that starts to unravel when Kathryn’s uptight former best friend, timid sister and a free-spirited tagalong join the party. Soon, per the official logline, “it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.”

Tennant’s Walt is described as “an obedient husband and a loving father, the reliable lynch pin of his male social group.” But his affability covers a building sense that he’s not really down for what’s ahead.

In addition to the sprawling British sci-fi saga, Tennant’s TV credits include Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Broadchurch and its American adaptation Gracepoint. He also voices Scrooge McDuck in the new DuckTales and will play Crowley in Amazon’s Good Omens series, based on the fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.