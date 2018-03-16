Pilot News: Chris Parnell's CBS Sitcom, Mom Alum Joins Suspicion and More

Former SNL cast member Chris Parnell has a new TV gig: He’ll co-star in the untitled CBS comedy pilot starring Damon Wayans Jr., our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Wayans (New Girl, Happy Endings) stars as one half of a boring married couple whose lives get a jolt when a young pop star moves in with them. Parnell will play Wayne, the pop star’s slick, money-hungry agent.

Parnell currently recurs as Dean Parker on Freeform’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish. In addition to his eight years on SNL, Parnell has had memorable runs on 30 Rock, Archer and Suburgatory.

In other casting news:

* Mom veteran Sadie Calvano will be a series regular on NBC’s Hitchcockian drama Suspicion, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg. She’ll play a character named Tatiana Canter.

* Comedian Nicole Byer (Loosely Exactly Nicole, Netflix’s Nailed It) will co-star with Kat Dennings in an untitled ABC comedy, playing an event manager at a high-end hotel who participates in an underground female boxing league.

* Brian D’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why, Smash) and Clare O’Connor (Chicago Med) have joined the cast of Fox’s legal drama from Empire co-creator Danny Strong. He’ll play a tough state’s attorney, and she’ll play a young version of Madeline, the lawyer played by lead actress Rachelle Lefevre.

* Monet Mazur (Castle) and Michael Evans Behling (Empire) have joined the cast of The CW’s untitled drama about a teen football star from Compton who’s recruited to play at a Beverly Hills high school. Mazur will play the coach’s wife Laura, and Behling will play star quarterback Jordan Baker.