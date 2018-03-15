Young & Hungry to End With Season 5 — But (as Usual) There's a Twist!

Freeform has had its fill of Young & Hungry — the sitcom’s current fifth season will indeed be its last. But (and this is a pretty big “but”) the cabler announced on Thursday that it is developing a two-hour movie that will “further the adventures of Gabi, Josh and their circle of friends.”

The series’ final 10 episodes (aka Season 5B) will premiere on Wednesday, June 20 at 8/7c. Rumors about the series’ end game kicked up last month when leading lady Emily Osment told fans on social media that the show’s “final 10 episodes” would air sometime in 2018. And then earlier this week, the show’s Season 6 fate was all but sealed when Osment was cast in a CBS comedy pilot.

There were no additional details about the prospective reunion movie, although Freeform confirms the series’ primary creative team — including David Holden, Caryn Lucas, Ashley Tisdale, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum — will shepherd the project.

Freeform also released the following logline for Season 5B: “Gabi and Josh [are] finally together and in love, but now navigating their new status as a full-fledged couple. Meanwhile, the rest of Josh’s staff, Yolanda and Elliot, are grappling with the change in work dynamic with Gabi as the “woman of the house.” Sofia, Gabi’s best friend, who begins to feel like a third wheel with the new couple, sets out on her own path to find love.”

Young & Hungry stars Osment (Hannah Montana) as Gabi Diamond, a young (!) chef who’s hungry (!) for work, until she’s hired by handsome millionaire Josh Kaminski (played by S#*! My Dad Says‘ Jonathan Sadowski), with whom she eventually falls in love. Along for the ride are Josh’s publicist Elliot (Entourage‘s Rex Lee) and housekeeper Yolanda (Black Dynamite‘s Kym Whitley), as well as Gabi’s roommate Sofia (Elena of Avalor‘s Aimee Carrero).

The comedy premiered in June 2014 and most recently aired a new episode on May 22, 2017 — during which off-again couple Josh and Gabi decided to get back together.

Are you ready to say goodbye to Young & Hungry later this year? And what are your hopes for the final 10 episodes? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.