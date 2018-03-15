Ratings: The X-Files Ties Revival Low; SVU and Designated Survivor Tick Up

Fox’s The X-Files this Wednesday drew just under 3 million total viewers while scoring a 0.8 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to hit and match revival lows.

Leading out of that, 9-1-1 (6.5 mil/1.6) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (1.2 mil/0.4) dipped to season lows, while Life Sentence (620K/0.2) was steady in Week 2.

NBC | Blacklist (5.5 mil/0.9) dipped, SVU (6 mil/1.3) ticked up and Chicago PD (6.6 mil/1.2) was steady.

CBS | Survivor (8.2 mil/1.7) was steady and led the night in both measures. Leading out of an NCIS rerun (4.7 mil/0.6), Criminal Minds (5.7 mil/0.9) improved on last week’s all-time audience low while flat in the demo. But: buh-bye, Barnes!

ABC | Asked to lead off the night, Speechless (4.1 mil/0.9) went low, as did a second episode (3.7 mil/0.9). Leading out of a Mod Fam rerun, American Housewife (3.6 mil/1.0) slipped 14 percent and a tenth. Designated Survivor (3.7 mil/0.7) ticked up.

