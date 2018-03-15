TVLine Items: Walking Dead at Movies, American Vandal Casting and More

The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are making the walk from the small screen to the big screen.

Fathom Events and AMC are on Sunday, April 15 at 8:30/7:30c will host screenings of The Walking Dead‘s Season 8 finale followed by its spinoff’s Season 4 premiere.

To find out if your theater is one of the more than 750 participating, visit FathomEvents.com. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 16.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix’s American Vandal has cast Travis Tope (Last Man Standing) and Melvin Gregg (UnREAL) as high school juniors for Season 2, Deadline reports.

* Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White will play a soldier in Homecoming, Amazon’s psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts, per Deadline.

* Justin Kirk (Weeds) will recur on Showtime’s Kidding as the new boyfriend of Judy Greer’s character.

* TBS’ Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic will return on Sunday, April 15 at 10 and 10:30.

* The History Channel will air Evel Live, a three-hour live event in which motorsports icon Travis Pastrana will attempt three of daredevil Evel Knievel’s most famous stunts, on Sunday, July 8 at 8 pm.

* Disney Junior has renewed Mickey and the Roadster Racers for a third season, according to Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?