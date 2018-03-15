Netflix's Sabrina Series Casts The 100 Actress as Witchy Adversary

Netflix has conjured up a nemesis for Kiernan Shipka, tapping Tati Gabrielle (The 100) to join the cast of its Sabrina series as the title character’s archenemy, Deadline reports.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the streaming series reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft as the title character wrestles reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Gabrielle will play Prudence, a student at the Academy of Unseen Arts and the de facto leader of a trio of witches known as the Weird Sisters. Beautiful and cunning, Prudence nurses a deep, personal, and possibly life-threatening grudge against Sabrina.

She joins previously announced cast members Shipka as Sabrina, Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally) as boyfriend Harvey Kinkle, Miranda Otto (Homeland) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (the UK’s Office) as Aunt Hilda, newcomer Chance Perdomo as Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose, Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) as Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind, Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Sabrina’s possessed teacher Mary Wardell, Richard Coyle (Covert Affairs) as the villainous Father Blackwood and Bronson Pinchot (Perfect Strangers) as Baxter High School principal George Hawthorne.