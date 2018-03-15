Pilot News: Peyton List Gets Gone, Chuck Vet to Bad Boys Spinoff and More

Peyton List could be saying goodbye to Gotham.

The actress — who currently recurs on the aforementioned drama as Ivy Pepper, aka Poison Ivy — has been cast in Fox’s untitled Gone Baby Gone adaptation, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project centers on private detectives Patrick Kenzie (The Originals‘ Joseph Morgan) and Angela Gennaro (List), who work to solve cases the law can’t in a working-class Boston borough. List’s character was played by Michelle Monaghan in the 2007 movie of the same name.

List’s other TV credits include Frequency, The Flash, The Tomorrow People and Mad Men.

In other casting news, per Deadline:

* Ryan McPartlin (Chuck) will co-star in NBC’s untitled Bad Boys spinoff as the doctor husband of Jessica Alba’s LAPD detective.

* The ubiquitous Steven Weber (NCIS: New Orleans, iZombie, Wings) has joined ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot as the titular character’s former law school teacher/current mentor.

* Josh Lawson (House of Lies) and Tichina Arnold (Survivor’s Remorse) have boarded the CBS comedy Welcome to the Neighborhood, about the nicest guy in the Midwest (Lawson) who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. Arnold will co-star as the wife of Cedric the Entertainer’s neighbor character.