Missy Peregrym Cast as Female Lead in CBS' Dick Wolf Drama F.B.I.

Talk about a well-deserved promotion: Missy Peregrym is trading in her Rookie Blue uniform for a spot at the F.B.I.

Peregrym has been tapped to star in the Dick Wolf-created series, which — as the title suggests — focuses on the men and women in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Peregrym will play Special Agent Maggie Bell, a highly protective and deeply committed Midwest native whose family has been in law enforcement for generations. Despite her convictions, Maggie must work “incredibly hard not to let a personal tragedy derail her new life, personally or professionally.”

She joins previously announced cast members Jeremy Sisto, Connie Nielsen, Zeeko Zaki and Ebonée Noel. F.B.I. has been ordered for 13 episodes.

Since Rookie Blue wrapped in July 2015, Peregrym has recurred on Ten Days in the Valley and Van Helsing, and appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-0, SVU and The Night Shift. Prior to Rookie Blue, she starred on The CW’s Reaper and ABC’s Life As We Know It.

