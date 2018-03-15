Luke Cage Adds Annabella Sciorra as Season 2 Crime Boss

Tony Soprano’s onetime flame is going to try her own hand at the organized crime thing, with a juicy role on Marvel’s Luke Cage. Marvel's Luke Cage Season 2 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Annabella Sciorra has boarded Season 2 of the Netflix superhero series as Rosalie Carbone, a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye — and an agenda — aimed at Luke’s stomping ground of Harlem.

Sciorra joins returning cast members Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi.

“I’ve been a huge fan of hers since Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, and Anabella Sciorra is no joke as Rosalie Carbone,” showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker said in a statement. “You haven’t seen her this gangster since her thrilling turn [on The Sopranos]. I’m thrilled her introduction to the Marvel Universe will be on Marvel’s Luke Cage.”

In addition to her role as The Sopranos‘ Gloria, Sciorra’s previous TV credits include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The L Word and Chris Vance’s Mental, plus appearances on Blue Bloods, CSI and, most recently, Bull.

Luke Cage‘s 13-episode sophomore run is set to release on Friday June 22.