Big Little Lies' James Tupper to Co-Star With Katie Holmes in Fox FBI Pilot

Fox has found the new man in Katie Holmes’ (fictional) life: James Tupper (Big Little Lies) has signed on to play the male lead in the network’s untitled FBI drama pilot starring Holmes, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the drama, created by Ilene Chaiken (Empire) and Melissa Scrivner-Love (Person of Interest), Holmes plays a married FBI agent whose career is nearly derailed after her affair with a prominent four-star general is exposed. Tupper will play that general, Moses Fallon, who now serves as the President’s national security advisor.

Additionally, the show has cast Paul Walter Hauser — recently seen in the Oscar winner I, Tonya as Shawn Eckhardt — to play blogger Daniel Cohen.

Tupper played Reese Witherspoon’s ex Nathan in the hit HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, and is slated to return for Season 2. His other TV credits include Men in Trees (alongside his former wife Anne Heche), Revenge (as Emily’s father David Clarke) and Mercy.