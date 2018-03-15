Game of Thrones Star: 'Brilliant' Finale Met 'My Expectations and Hopes'

The way early reviews are in, and Ser Jorah Mormont is giving Game of Thrones‘ series finale a greyscale-free thumbs-up.

Iain Glen, who has played Daenerys’ loyal knight since the HBO fantasy drama’s start, recently told IANS that he was among the small group of people who’ve seen the final episode’s script. “When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant,” he said. “I am a bit of a fan of the series, as well, and it satiated my expectations and hopes.”

The report comes in the same week that an HBO executive told an audience at the INTV conference in Israel that she’d been present at the table read for the show’s last six episodes. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior,” SVP of drama Francesca Orsi said, “and one by one, they started falling down to their deaths.”

She added: “By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.”

Glen cited the show’s success rate, but made sure to offer this caveat: “You know, with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.”

Thrones‘ six-episode Season 8 will not air until 2019; star Maisie Williams recently said the premiere will take place in April that of that year.