TVLine Items: Lost Girl Vet Visits Earp, Younger Adds Christian Borle and More

A Lost Girl alum finds herself on another Syfy series.

Syfy announced that Zoie Palmer will guest-star during Season 3 of Wynonna Earp as Jolene, a fun-loving yet secretive friend. The episode will reunite Palmer with Lost Girl co-EP turned Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras.

In addition to Lost Girl, Palmer’s previous credits include Dark Matter, The Guard and Instant Star.

* Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Smash) will appear in two episodes of TV Land’s Younger as a journalist to whom Liza (Sutton Foster) takes a liking, according to Variety.

* Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) will recur in Season 2 of Epix’s Get Shorty as Miles’ (Chris O’Dowd) love interest Jinny, Deadline reports.

* Netflix is adapting the Italian animated series Winx Club into a live-action series in which the six fairies turn into humans.

* WGN America has acquired the Stateside rights to the Canadian mystery series The Disappearance, starring Aden Young (Rectify).

* Watch Sara Bareilles wonder “how to love him” in this brief-yet-stirring promo for NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (airing Sunday, April 1 at 8/7c):

* Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special will air Tuesday, April 3 at 11 on Comedy Central; watch a promo:

