Netflix's Sabrina Adds Ross Lynch as 'Dreamboat' Harvey Kinkle

Netflix has finally found the love of Sabrina Spellman’s life.

Ross Lynch (Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally and Teen Beach movies) will play the role of Harvey Kinkle in the streaming service’s yet-untitled Riverdale companion series, which is based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics.

Netflix’s Harvey is described as “the prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart.”

For those wondering how Lynch will fit in this dark story — the show reimagines Sabrina’s life as a “dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft” — it should be noted that in addition to his work on Disney Channel, he also played a young Jeffrey Dahmer in Lifetime’s My Friend Dahmer.

Lynch joins previously announced cast members Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as Sabrina, Miranda Otto (Homeland) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (the UK’s Office) as Aunt Hilda, newcomer Chance Perdomo as Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose, Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) as Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind, Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Sabrina’s possessed teacher Mary Wardell, Richard Coyle (Covert Affairs) as the villainous Father Blackwood and Bronson Pinchot (Perfect Strangers) as Baxter High School principal George Hawthorne.

Harvey was played on the ABC/WB sitcom of Sabrina the Teenage Witch by Nate Richert.

Your thoughts on Lynch’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.