Last Man on Earth Sneak Peek: The Truth Comes Out (and So Does Karl!)

The secret’s been eating away at him for far too long and so Fred Armisen’s Karl the Cannibal finally comes out to the gang in Sunday’s midseason premiere of Last Man on Earth — and we have an exclusive first look at his hilariously nonchalant confession.

The episode (9:30/8:30c on Fox) picks up pretty much where the fall finale left off, with Tandy (Will Forte) and Todd (Mel Rodriguez) reeling from the sight of Karl noshing on a dead corpse in the middle of the night. When Tandy awkwardly confronts him about the gnarly graveyard incident — with their fellow (highly skeptical) survivors looking on — Karl does not even attempt to deny it. In fact, his appetite for truth bombs is such that he, with limited fanfare, casually declares. “My name is Karl. And I am a cannibal.”

