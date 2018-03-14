Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the Bubble: Should Fox Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2018-19 TV season, and which… won’t.

As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on their creative strides (…and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.

Next up is a veteran comedy that continues to cop some serious belly laughs.

THE SHOW | Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5 resumes Sunday, March 18 at 8:30/7:30c)

THE CASE FOR KEEPING | Creatively, the Andy Samberg sitcom has never been better. It’s grown into a funnier, more sincere show now that it’s more focused on the lives of those who populate the precinct. Jake and Amy are about to become husband and wife; Gina and Charles are both relatively new parents; Rosa has come out as bisexual and is finally being true to herself; and Captain Holt is on the fast track to becoming the NYPD’s new commissioner. If the latter were to happen, it seems inevitable that Terry would be promoted to captain and Amy would finally be made sergeant. All of these developments leave a lot to be explored in a potential Season 6.

THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Here’s the thing: As good as Season 5 has been, it has very much felt like a final season — or at the very least, like showrunner/co-creator Dan Goor fears these could be the final episodes — and the show would be going out at the top of its game. Then there are the cold, hard numbers…

Averaging 1.7 million weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating through the first stretch of this season, B99 among all Fox shows only beats The Exorcist — making it some low-hanging, if acclaimed, fruit. And of all broadcast sitcoms, it delivers the tiniest audience while tying NBC’s Great News for the lowest rating.

Vote below, then state your own case for keeping or cutting Brooklyn Nine-Nine.