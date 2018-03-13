Odd Couple's Thomas Lennon to Star in Fox's Dan the Weatherman Pilot

Things are looking right as rain for Odd Couple alum Thomas Lennon, who has been tapped to play the title role in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Dan the Weatherman, TVLine has learned.

Written by Steve Dildarian (The Life & Times of Tim), the prospective series centers on a weatherman who, after getting fired from his cushy gig at a local TV station, reluctantly ends up working at the neighboring Spanish TV station.

Seth Gordon (The Goldbergs) will direct the pilot.

Arguably best known for his role as Lieutenant Jim Dangle in the late, great Comedy Central cop spoof Reno 911! (which he co-created), Lennon’s more recent TV credits include the aforementioned Odd Couple as well as Sean Saves the World, Drunk History, The Santa Clarita Diet and Lethal Weapon.