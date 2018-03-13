Emily Osment Joins CBS Comedy Pilot — Another Bad Sign for Young & Hungry

Already familiar with CBS from her memorable stint on Mom, Emily Osment is looking to make a permanent home at the network next season.

Osment, whose Freeform comedy Young & Hungry has yet to be officially canceled, will star in the CBS comedy pilot 25, our sister site Deadline reports. Osment will play Kate, a twenty-something Austin resident whose childhood best friend Kyle (The Real O’Neals‘ Matt Shively) shows up out of the blue to profess his love — much to the surprise of her fiancée.

Also cast in the pilot are Denée Benton (UnREAL) and Jessie Ennis (Veep) as Kate’s best friends Morgan and Becca, respectively.

Osment recently suggested on Twitter that Young & Hungry‘s current fifth season will be its last, though Freeform had no news to share at the time of her tweet:

Hey everybody, neither me nor anyone else in the cast knows when Young and Hungry is coming back. Our final ten episodes will air this year sometime, but it is still uncertain when that is. I see all your replies, yes I am annoyed too! We love you, please be patient! — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) February 6, 2018

Does Osment’s new pilot sound up your alley? Are you OK with Young & Hungry (potentially) ending in the near future? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.