Deal or No Deal Revived by CNBC

Dust off your resume, Meghan Markle — Deal or No Deal is back on the (brief)case!

Cable’s CNBC announced on Tuesday that, nearly a decade after Deal or No Deal wrapped its three-season primetime run on NBC, it is reviving the game show, with Howie Mandel again set to host.

The “reimagined” Deal or No Deal, says the press release, will premiere in Q4 2018 and feature all the high energy and risk-reward that captivated audiences ,”with some exciting new twists.”

“Our primetime programs, with their focus on business and money, strive to be both entertaining and instructive. Shows like The Profit and Shark Tank are built around high stakes and high rewards. Those same elements live at the heart of Deal or No Deal, which is why we believe it to be a perfect fit,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. “Today’s announcement confirms our deep commitment to primetime, strengthening our line-up, by adding one of the most successful game shows of all time along with the popular, original host, Howie Mandel.”

Said Mandel, “Having been in this business for 40 years… [n]othing changed my life, career and perception of humanity more than one project, and that was Deal or No Deal.” Presented with the opportunity to revive the series, “For me, there was only one answer to that iconic question, and I am proud to have said DEAL!”