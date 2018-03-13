ABC Renews DWTS, Bachelor, Plus 2 Others (But Not Boy Band or Battle)

ABC has handed out renewals to three long-running reality franchises (plus one scrappy newcomer). The network on Tuesday announced that it has picked up new seasons of Dancing With the Stars (Season 27, aka the Fall 2018 cycle), The Bachelor (Season 23), America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 29) and Ricky Gervais’ Child Support (Season 2).

Conspicuously missing from the list of renewals: Summer singing competition Boy Band and the network’s revival of Battle of the Network Stars. A source tells TVLine that while neither series has been officially cancelled, there are no current plans for them to return.

On the scripted front, ABC has thus far officially renewed only rookie medical drama The Good Doctor.