Ratings: American Idol Slips in Night 2, Easily Bested by The Voice

Night 2 of ABC’s American Idol revival delivered 8.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating on Monday, down 20 and 22 percent from its Sunday launch.

As such, NBC’s The Voice was able to easily lead Monday night with 11.7 million viewers and a 2.3 rating, up a tick in total audience week-to-week while dipping just two tenths in the demo.

Leading out of Idol, ABC’s The Good Doctor (9.8 mil/1.8) surged 26 and 39 percent to hit its best numbers since Nov. 20.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Lucifer (2.94 mil/0.7) dipped below 3 million viewers for the first time ever while matching last week’s demo low. The Resident (3.8 mil/0.8) dipped to tie its season lows.

NBC | Good Girls (4.7 mil/1.1) slipped another 13 percent and two tenths in Week 3.

THE CW | Legends (1.29 mil/0.4) added a few viewers while steady in the demo; iZombie (740K/0.2) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | Adrift in a mish-mash of repeats, fresh episodes of Man With a Plan (6.4 mil/1.0) and Living Biblically (4.7mil/0.7) each added viewers while steady in the demo.

