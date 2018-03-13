TVLine Items: Annihilation Helmer's FX Pilot, CBS Fêtes Elton John and More

FX has given a pilot order to Devs, a drama created — and to be directed — by award-winning filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation).

Devs follows Lily, a young female computer engineer who investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.

“Devs is a captivating series from Alex Garland,” FX Networks president Eric Schrier said in a statement, “building on his track record of groundbreaking work that challenges our notion of humanity amid the seemingly boundless promise of technology. We’re all the more thrilled that Alex will direct and executive-produce with our partners at DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions.”

* CBS’s Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute will air Tuesday, April 10 at 9/8c and will feature John’s greatest hits performed by himself and other musicians (such as Lady Gaga and John Legend).

* ABC and People are producing The Story of the Royals, a four-hour documentary series on the British royal family which will air over two nights in August.

* NBC’s annual Red Nose Day fundraiser special will air Thursday, May 24 and again feature a celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior followed by a special installment of Hollywood Game Night.

* Central Park, an animated musical comedy from Bob’s Burgers‘ Loren Bouchard about Central Park workers that save both the park and the world, has received a two-season, 26-episode straight-to-series order from Apple.

* Look behind the scenes of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot, premiering Friday, April 13:

