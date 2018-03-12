The CW Taps Sarah Wright Olsen to Star in Revenge Drama Skinny Dip

The CW has found a femme fatale to headline one of its fall pilots: Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, Marry Me) will star in the network’s noir-style revenge drama Skinny Dip, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Olsen will play the lead role of Joey, a rich trust-fund baby whose husband tries to murder her by throwing her overboard during an anniversary cruise. She somehow survives and teams up with a former detective (Valor‘s Matt Barr) to find out why her hubby tried to kill her… and to get her revenge.

Based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, the Skinny Dip pilot will be penned by House alums Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner. Barr signed on last month to co-star, with Reign‘s Ben Aldridge onboard to play Joey’s husband.

Olsen — the real-life wife of NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen — played Jerry’s impossibly beautiful daughter Millicent on NBC’s Parks and Rec, and later co-starred in the Casey Wilson sitcom Marry Me. Her other TV credits include 7th Heaven, Mixology and Men at Work; she recently co-starred with Tom Cruise in the big-screen action comedy American Made.